Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Cherokee

169,365 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9552355
  2. 9552355
  3. 9552355
  4. 9552355
  5. 9552355
  6. 9552355
  7. 9552355
  8. 9552355
  9. 9552355
  10. 9552355
  11. 9552355
  12. 9552355
  13. 9552355
  14. 9552355
  15. 9552355
  16. 9552355
  17. 9552355
  18. 9552355
  19. 9552355
  20. 9552355
  21. 9552355
  22. 9552355
  23. 9552355
  24. 9552355
  25. 9552355
  26. 9552355
  27. 9552355
  28. 9552355
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,365KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9552355
  • Stock #: 59179
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS1GW134389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59179
  • Mileage 169,365 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JANUARY 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 59179 - LOT #: 119 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2009 Ford F-150 FX4
 321,023 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
1998 Toyota RAV4
260,398 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic
999,999 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory