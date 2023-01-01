2016 Jeep Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 3 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9552355

9552355 Stock #: 59179

59179 VIN: 1C4PJMDS1GW134389

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 59179

Mileage 169,365 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.