Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Compass

98,452 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Compass

Sport/North

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
98,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJDABXGD650662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10629
  • Mileage 98,452 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 40,012 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 7,649 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 RAM 1500 SLT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Compass