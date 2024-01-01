$20,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Compass
Sport/North
2016 Jeep Compass
Sport/North
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
98,452KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4NJDABXGD650662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 10629
- Mileage 98,452 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2016 Jeep Compass