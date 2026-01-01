Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 20.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 35910 <br/>Lot #: 316R <br/>Reserve Price: $5,500 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Jeep Compass

173,408 KM

Details Description

$5,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle
13483795

2016 Jeep Compass

High Altitude

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13483795.775814425?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 13483795
  3. 13483795
  4. 13483795
  5. 13483795
  6. 13483795
  7. 13483795
  8. 13483795
  9. 13483795
  10. 13483795
  11. 13483795
  12. 13483795
  13. 13483795
  14. 13483795
  15. 13483795
  16. 13483795
  17. 13483795
  18. 13483795
  19. 13483795
  20. 13483795
  21. 13483795
  22. 13483795
  23. 13483795
  24. 13483795
  25. 13483795
  26. 13483795
  27. 13483795
  28. 13483795
  29. 13483795
  30. 13483795
  31. 13483795
  32. 13483795
  33. 13483795
Contact Seller

$5,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,408KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB7GD594065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35910
  • Mileage 173,408 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 20.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35910
Lot #: 316R
Reserve Price: $5,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Maserati Ghibli GRANSPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Maserati Ghibli GRANSPORT 170,336 KM $23,400 + GST
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 201,134 KM $5,500 + GST
Used 2013 Toyota Venza for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Toyota Venza 191,264 KM $14,900 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Jeep Compass