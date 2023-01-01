Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

171,803 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION PANORAMIC SUNROOF

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUMMIT BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,803KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10051467
  • Stock #: 300760
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJG5GC300760

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 171,803 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SUMMIT WITH 171803 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, DVD, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PADDLE SHIFTERS, DRIVE MODES, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Rear Seat Video System Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video,TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD),QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23R SUMMIT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Torque...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

