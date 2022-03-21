$36,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8819783
- Stock #: 22T025B
- VIN: 1C4RJFBGXGC413683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,776 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! It includes leather upholstery, power front seats, a power liftgate, and seat memory. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
