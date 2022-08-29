$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland
Location
Driverz Auto
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9
132,709KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9215686
- Stock #: P13051
- VIN: 1C4RJFCM4GC375663
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9