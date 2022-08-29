Menu
2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

132,709 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Driverz Auto

403-764-2886

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland

Location

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

403-764-2886

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,709KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9215686
  • Stock #: P13051
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCM4GC375663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P13051
  • Mileage 132,709 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Driverz Auto

Driverz Auto

625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9

