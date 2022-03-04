Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

64,788 KM

Details Description

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8541026
  2. 8541026
  3. 8541026
  4. 8541026
  5. 8541026
  6. 8541026
  7. 8541026
  8. 8541026
  9. 8541026
  10. 8541026
  11. 8541026
  12. 8541026
  13. 8541026
  14. 8541026
  15. 8541026
  16. 8541026
  17. 8541026
  18. 8541026
  19. 8541026
  20. 8541026
  21. 8541026
  22. 8541026
  23. 8541026
  24. 8541026
  25. 8541026
  26. 8541026
  27. 8541026
  28. 8541026
  29. 8541026
  30. 8541026
  31. 8541026
Contact Seller

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

64,788KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8541026
  • Stock #: 36617
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB4GD542647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36617
  • Mileage 64,788 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36617 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $14,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2008 Toyota Sienna LE
 354,264 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2007 BMW X5 3.0 SI
 159,759 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge Limited
 157,803 KM
$3,600 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory