$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-403-241-0300
2016 Jeep Wrangler
2016 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-403-241-0300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
108,457KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10242129
- Stock #: 10324A
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG5GL337076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,457 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Discover the four-door 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from downtown to the back woods and on every adventure. This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the ultimate expression of our legacy of performance. With well-thought-out designs inside and out, the Wrangler Unlimited doesn't just look good, it is fully capable and ready to be made your own. The king of off-road vehicles offers an impressive list of standard features. The Unlimited's exterior proudly wears its legendary heritage right down to the classic details. It even has four doors so it's easy to bring family and friends along for the adventure.This SUV has 108,457 kms. Stock number 10324A is grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sport. Take the rocky road to freedom without worries, the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport has your back. Key features include a 6 speaker audio system with steering wheel audio controls, cruise control, durable cloth seats, front fog lights, electronic stability control and an outside temperature gauge. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cruise Control, Removable Top, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Additional Features
Removable Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7