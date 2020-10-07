+ taxes & licensing
This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary Edition was recently taken on trade from one of my good clients and has very low mileage, sirius XM, no leaks, a manual transmission, a sport hood, and special seats. We are currently in the process of completing our inspection and reconditioning the vehicle. If you would like more information about this vehicle before it hits the lot please feel free to reach out to me personally my name is Thor Roberts-Scarlett and I can be reached at 519-575-5372 or via email at thor@big4motors.com*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
