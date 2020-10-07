Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

61,353 KM

Details Description

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary

Location

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

61,353KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6148698
  • Stock #: 21J027A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG3GL262487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sarge Green
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21J027A
  • Mileage 61,353 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 75th Anniversary Edition was recently taken on trade from one of my good clients and has very low mileage, sirius XM, no leaks, a manual transmission, a sport hood, and special seats. We are currently in the process of completing our inspection and reconditioning the vehicle. If you would like more information about this vehicle before it hits the lot please feel free to reach out to me personally my name is Thor Roberts-Scarlett and I can be reached at 519-575-5372 or via email at thor@big4motors.com*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

