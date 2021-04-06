Menu
2016 Jeep Wrangler

52,239 KM

Details

$37,990

+ tax & licensing
Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

52,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6853656
  • Stock #: B14838
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG2GL257489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRECRACKER RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # B14838
  • Mileage 52,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited! Demonstrating that economical transportation does not require the sacrifice of comfort or safety! We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road
Cloth Bucket Seats
Normal Duty Suspension
GVWR: 2
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
Monotone Paint Application
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Quick Order Package 23S
Chrome & leather wrapped shift knob
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD
449 kgs (5/400 lbs)
Wheels: 17'' x 7.5'' Moab Silver Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

