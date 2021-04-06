Menu
2016 Kia Forte

127,860 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
GT Motor Sports South

403-888-6420

LX | $0 DOWN - EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

127,860KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 6976691
  Stock #: GTS7852
  VIN: KNAFK4A63G5557557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,860 KM

Vehicle Description

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

  ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 403-888-6420!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!


Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

