2016 Kia Optima

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 6 , 9 1 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10051461

10051461 Stock #: 097129

097129 VIN: 5XXGT4L30GG097129

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Mileage 206,914 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Au...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.