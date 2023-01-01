Menu
2016 Kia Optima

206,914 KM

2016 Kia Optima

2016 Kia Optima

LX BACKUP CAMERA

2016 Kia Optima

LX BACKUP CAMERA

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

206,914KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10051461
  • Stock #: 097129
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L30GG097129

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 206,914 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 KIA OPTIMA LX WITH 206914 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DRIVE MODES, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE! 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Au...

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

