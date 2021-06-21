Menu
2016 Kia Rio5

74,669 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2016 Kia Rio5

2016 Kia Rio5

SX

2016 Kia Rio5

SX

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Logo_OneOwner

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,669KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7488408
  Stock #: AA0427
  VIN: KNADN5A36G6720903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2016 Kia Rio SX! This hatchback features Leather Interior, Sunroof, Navigation, Bluetooth Connection, Push Button Start, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Leather Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Vehicle Stability Control System

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

