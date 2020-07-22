Menu
2016 Kia Sedona

90,181 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

2016 Kia Sedona

2016 Kia Sedona

LX

2016 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  • Listing ID: 5398736
  • Stock #: 0SD1125A
  • VIN: KNDMB5C16G6231067

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

90,181KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. The Kia Sedona LX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Kia Sedona LX is a perfect addition to any home.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Sliding Rear Doors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Wheels: 17 Alloy
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
3.041 Axle Ratio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
80 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
YES Essentials Anti-Stain Premium Cloth
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Interior Concealed Storage Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation and Internal Memory
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat 2-way power driver lumbar driver height adjuster and centre armrest w/storage
GVWR: 2760 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

