2016 Kia Sorento

$9,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 9 7 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9684850

9684850 Stock #: 61227

61227 VIN: 5XYPGDA19GG050635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 61227

Mileage 183,972 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.