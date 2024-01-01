Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 5.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 96932 - LOT #: 692 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2016 Kia Soul

118,448 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Soul

EV Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

EV Luxury

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11025830
  2. 11025830
  3. 11025830
  4. 11025830
  5. 11025830
  6. 11025830
  7. 11025830
  8. 11025830
  9. 11025830
  10. 11025830
  11. 11025830
  12. 11025830
  13. 11025830
  14. 11025830
  15. 11025830
  16. 11025830
  17. 11025830
  18. 11025830
  19. 11025830
  20. 11025830
  21. 11025830
  22. 11025830
  23. 11025830
  24. 11025830
  25. 11025830
  26. 11025830
  27. 11025830
  28. 11025830
  29. 11025830
  30. 11025830
  31. 11025830
  32. 11025830
  33. 11025830
  34. 11025830
  35. 11025830
  36. 11025830
  37. 11025830
  38. 11025830
  39. 11025830
  40. 11025830
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
118,448KM
Used
VIN KNDJX3AE0G7006233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,448 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 5.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 96932 - LOT #: 692 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 102,302 KM $19,000 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Juke for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Nissan Juke 104,046 KM $12,000 + tax & lic
Used 2000 Mazda Mpv Dx for sale in Calgary, AB
2000 Mazda Mpv Dx 160,301 KM $1,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul