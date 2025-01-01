Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday March 11.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 60864 <br/>Lot #: 706 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,600 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **ENGINE MISFIRE** *BOOST* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Kia Soul

127,547 KM

Details Description

$1,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Kia Soul

SX

Watch This Vehicle
12257158

2016 Kia Soul

SX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Contact Seller

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,547KM
VIN KNDJX3A51G7262865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 60864
  • Mileage 127,547 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday March 11.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 60864
Lot #: 706
Reserve Price: $1,600
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**ENGINE MISFIRE** *BOOST*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Ford Escape Titanium 76,349 KM $12,000 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada for sale in Calgary, AB
2002 Oldsmobile Bravada 225,446 KM $2,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 GMC Terrain SLE 185,075 KM $4,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Soul