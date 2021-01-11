2016 Kia Soul

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Cloth Upholstery Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder 3.27 Axle Ratio digital signal processor Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert 110 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Urethane Gear Shift Knob Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 17 Alloy 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front Cigar Lighter(s) Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 54 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster Tires: P215/55R17 -inc: tire mobility kit Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

