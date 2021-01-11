Menu
2016 Kia Soul

42,022 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

EX

EX

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,022KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6473919
  Stock #: 0FT4057B
  VIN: KNDJP3A57G7343529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue Metallic
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0FT4057B
  • Mileage 42,022 KM

Vehicle Description

With less than 42,022km on this Kia Soul, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Soul EX is sure to sell fast.The quintessential Kia -- This Kia Soul EX speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**2021/01/11

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cloth Upholstery
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
SPLASH GUARDS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
3.27 Axle Ratio
digital signal processor
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17 Alloy
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable front headrests and driver height adjuster
Tires: P215/55R17 -inc: tire mobility kit
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

