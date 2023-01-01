Menu
2016 Kia Sportage

146,449 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sportage

LX

2016 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146,449KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPBCAC4G7851397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1397
  • Mileage 146,449 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC Licensed Business 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-XXXX

403-455-1534

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

2016 Kia Sportage