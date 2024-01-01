Menu
<div>2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE HB HSE DYNAMIC WITH 121332 KMS, RED INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PARK ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!</div>

121,332 KM

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,332KM
VIN SALVD2BG1GH113153

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 121,332 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE HB HSE DYNAMIC WITH 121332 KMS, RED INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PARK ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

Four Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Privacy Glass,Power Liftgate,Temporary Spare Tire,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Steering,Rain Sensing Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Power Folding Mirrors,Tires - Front Performance,Rea...

2016 Land Rover Evoque