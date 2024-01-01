$24,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Evoque
HSE DYNAMIC RED INTERIOR NAVI BACKUP CAM
2016 Land Rover Evoque
HSE DYNAMIC RED INTERIOR NAVI BACKUP CAM
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,332KM
VIN SALVD2BG1GH113153
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 121,332 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE HB HSE DYNAMIC WITH 121332 KMS, RED INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PARK ASSIST, AUTO STOP/START, DRIVE MODES, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Four Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Headlights-Auto-Leveling,Privacy Glass,Power Liftgate,Temporary Spare Tire,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Rear Performance,Power Steering,Rain Sensing Wipers,Aluminum Wheels,Power Folding Mirrors,Tires - Front Performance,Rea...
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
$24,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2016 Land Rover Evoque