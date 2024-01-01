$39,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$39,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 262981
- Mileage 134,464 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography
This luxury SUV offers unmatched performance, advanced technology, and top-tier comfort. With a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine delivering 510HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and off-road adventures.
Features:
Comfortable seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery
10.2” touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and Meridian sound system
360-degree camera and front/rear parking sensors
Heated and ventilated front and rear seats with massage function
Panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, and four-zone climate control
Power-adjustable front seats with memory and heated steering wheel
Safety: Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking
Ideal for those seeking a sophisticated, powerful, and luxurious SUV for any driving need.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
