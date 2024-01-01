Menu
<p>For Sale: 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography</p><p> </p><p>This luxury SUV offers unmatched performance, advanced technology, and top-tier comfort. With a 5.0L supercharged V8 engine delivering 510HP, it’s perfect for both city driving and off-road adventures.</p><p> </p><p>Features:</p><p> </p><p>Comfortable seating for 5 with premium leather upholstery</p><p> </p><p>10.2” touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and Meridian sound system</p><p> </p><p>360-degree camera and front/rear parking sensors</p><p> </p><p>Heated and ventilated front and rear seats with massage function</p><p> </p><p>Panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, push-button start, and four-zone climate control</p><p> </p><p>Power-adjustable front seats with memory and heated steering wheel</p><p> </p><p>Safety: Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>Ideal for those seeking a sophisticated, powerful, and luxurious SUV for any driving need.</p><p> </p><p>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.</p><p> </p>

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

134,464 KM

$39,997

+ tax & licensing
Autobiography

Autobiography

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale

$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,464KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALGV2EF2GA262981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 262981
  • Mileage 134,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

Quick Links
$39,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2016 Land Rover Range Rover