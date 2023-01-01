Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

93,488 KM

Details Description Features

$59,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

SC AUTOBIOGRAPHY RED INTERIOR NAVI BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

SC AUTOBIOGRAPHY RED INTERIOR NAVI BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 9704329
  2. 9704329
  3. 9704329
  4. 9704329
  5. 9704329
  6. 9704329
  7. 9704329
  8. 9704329
  9. 9704329
  10. 9704329
  11. 9704329
  12. 9704329
  13. 9704329
  14. 9704329
  15. 9704329
  16. 9704329
  17. 9704329
  18. 9704329
  19. 9704329
  20. 9704329
  21. 9704329
  22. 9704329
  23. 9704329
  24. 9704329
  25. 9704329
  26. 9704329
  27. 9704329
  28. 9704329
  29. 9704329
  30. 9704329
Contact Seller

$59,988

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9704329
  • Stock #: 307241
  • VIN: SALGV2EF2GA307241

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 93,488 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SC AUTOBIOGRAPHY SWB WITH 93488 KMS, RED INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, BUILT-IN WIFI, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH-BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTERS, DRIVE MODES, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Suspension,Tow Hooks,Supercharged,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Four Wheel Drive,Tow Hitch,Power Mirror(s),Conventional Spare Tire,Traction Control,Tires - Front Performance,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Panoramic Roof,Aluminum Wheels,Rain Sen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2010 Mercedes-Benz E...
 198,375 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz R...
 152,326 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 121,926 KM
$37,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory