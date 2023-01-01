$23,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
587-432-3333
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
HSE | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
587-432-3333
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10080249
- Stock #: GTS3231
- VIN: SALVR2BG9GH103231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GTS3231
- Mileage 181,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the remarkable 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, a true embodiment of luxury, performance, and adventure. This exceptional SUV combines elegant styling, cutting-edge technology, and off-road prowess to deliver an unparalleled driving experience.
Step into the lap of luxury with the Evoque's refined interior. The meticulously crafted cabin features premium materials, plush leather upholstery, and an abundance of advanced features. The spacious and comfortable seating ensures that every journey is a delightful one, while the panoramic sunroof lets you bask in the beauty of the surrounding world.
Under the hood, the 2016 Range Rover Evoque shines with its powerful performance. The turbocharged engine effortlessly delivers exhilarating acceleration, allowing you to conquer any road with confidence. Equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system, this SUV ensures exceptional traction and stability, making it perfect for both city streets and challenging terrains.
Not only does the Evoque excel on the road, but it also impresses with its advanced technology features. The cutting-edge infotainment system provides seamless connectivity, allowing you to access your favorite apps, navigation, and music effortlessly. The intuitive touchscreen interface and voice control ensure that you stay focused on the road while effortlessly controlling your driving experience.
Safety is a top priority in the 2016 Range Rover Evoque. With a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features, including lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and blind-spot monitoring, this SUV provides peace of mind on every journey. It has been meticulously engineered to protect you and your loved ones, making safety a hallmark of the Range Rover brand.
Uncompromising in its design and performance, the 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is a statement of sophistication and capability. Whether you're navigating urban landscapes or exploring off-road trails, this SUV is ready to accompany you on your next adventure.
Don't miss the opportunity to own this outstanding 2016 Range Rover Evoque. Experience the perfect blend of luxury, versatility, and excitement that only a Land Rover can offer.
587-432-3333
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!
GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!
We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.
SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!
-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE
CALL US NOW AT 587-432-3333!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!
LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5
All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!
****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!
Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.