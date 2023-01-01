$20,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2016 Lexus ES 350
2016 Lexus ES 350
TAN INTERIOR SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
142,083KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10079682
- Stock #: 228502
- VIN: JTHBK1GGXG2228502
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 142,083 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Front Wheel Drive,Smart Device Integration,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,MP3 Player,Power Mirror(s),Satellite Radio,Automatic Headlights,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Daytime Running Lights,Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,CD Player,Fog Lamps,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4