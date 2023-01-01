Menu
2016 Lexus ES 350

142,083 KM

Details Description Features

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2016 Lexus ES 350

2016 Lexus ES 350

TAN INTERIOR SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

2016 Lexus ES 350

TAN INTERIOR SUNROOF LEATHER SEATS

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

142,083KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079682
  • Stock #: 228502
  • VIN: JTHBK1GGXG2228502

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 142,083 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 LEXUS ES 350 WITH LOW 4777 KMS, TAN INTERIOR, SUNROOF, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, SPORT MODE, ECO MODE, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Front Wheel Drive,Smart Device Integration,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,MP3 Player,Power Mirror(s),Satellite Radio,Automatic Headlights,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Daytime Running Lights,Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,CD Player,Fog Lamps,Aluminum Wheels,4-Wheel...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

