2016 Lexus RX 350

Menu
Account
Sign In
<h3 data-start=109 data-end=156><strong data-start=113 data-end=154>2016 Lexus RX350 Luxury w/ Navigation</strong></h3><p data-start=157 data-end=294><strong data-start=157 data-end=178>Stock #: 2T012915</strong><br data-start=178 data-end=181 /><strong data-start=181 data-end=196>Kilometres:</strong> 126,512 km<br data-start=207 data-end=210 /><strong data-start=210 data-end=221>Status:</strong> Just Arrived – Awaiting Mechanical Fitness Assessment & Full Detailing</p><hr data-start=296 data-end=299 /><p data-start=301 data-end=526>This 2016 Lexus RX350 Luxury blends refined comfort with practical luxury. With its elegant design and smooth performance, it’s a perfect choice for those seeking reliability, premium features, and style in one versatile SUV.</p><p data-start=528 data-end=794>✔️ <strong data-start=531 data-end=560>Accident-Free & Hail-Free</strong><br data-start=560 data-end=563 />✔️ <strong data-start=566 data-end=584>Luxury Package</strong> w/ Navigation<br data-start=598 data-end=601 />✔️ Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats<br data-start=643 data-end=646 />✔️ Power Sunroof & Power Liftgate<br data-start=679 data-end=682 />✔️ Memory Seating & Steering Wheel<br data-start=716 data-end=719 />✔️ Push-Button Start<br data-start=739 data-end=742 />✔️ Premium Audio System<br data-start=765 data-end=768 />✔️ Blind Spot Monitoring</p><p data-start=796 data-end=901>🛠️ <strong data-start=800 data-end=823>Currently Awaiting:</strong><br data-start=823 data-end=826 />• AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment<br data-start=863 data-end=866 />• Full Interior & Exterior Detail</p><hr data-start=903 data-end=906 /><p data-start=908 data-end=1047>💡 <strong data-start=911 data-end=945>Includes a Powertrain Warranty</strong><br data-start=945 data-end=948 />📦 <strong data-start=951 data-end=990>Extended Warranty Options Available</strong><br data-start=990 data-end=993 />🕒 <em data-start=996 data-end=1047>By Appointment Only — Book Your Test Drive Today!</em></p><p data-start=1049 data-end=1198>📍 Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, Alberta<br data-start=1094 data-end=1097 />🌐 <a class= href=http://www.faganauto.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=1100 data-end=1143>www.faganauto.ca</a><br data-start=1143 data-end=1146 />📞 Contact us directly for availability and pricing.</p><hr data-start=1200 data-end=1203 /><p> </p><p data-start=1205 data-end=1298><strong data-start=1205 data-end=1298>AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing</strong></p>

2016 Lexus RX 350

126,512 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle
12744819

2016 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

  1. 1752269555
  2. 1752269555
  3. 1752269555
  4. 1752269555
  5. 1752269554
  6. 1752269555
  7. 1752269554
  8. 1752269554
  9. 1752269554
  10. 1752269555
  11. 1752269554
  12. 1752269554
  13. 1752269554
  14. 1752269554
  15. 1752269554
  16. 1752269555
  17. 1752269554
  18. 1752269555
  19. 1752269555
  20. 1752269555
  21. 1752269555
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,512KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2BZMCA0GC012915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,512 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Lexus RX350 Luxury w/ Navigation

Stock #: 2T012915
Kilometres: 126,512 km
Status: Just Arrived – Awaiting Mechanical Fitness Assessment & Full Detailing

This 2016 Lexus RX350 Luxury blends refined comfort with practical luxury. With its elegant design and smooth performance, it’s a perfect choice for those seeking reliability, premium features, and style in one versatile SUV.

✔️ Accident-Free & Hail-Free
✔️ Luxury Package w/ Navigation
✔️ Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats
✔️ Power Sunroof & Power Liftgate
✔️ Memory Seating & Steering Wheel
✔️ Push-Button Start
✔️ Premium Audio System
✔️ Blind Spot Monitoring

🛠️ Currently Awaiting:
• AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment
• Full Interior & Exterior Detail

💡 Includes a Powertrain Warranty
📦 Extended Warranty Options Available
🕒 By Appointment Only — Book Your Test Drive Today!

📍 Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, Alberta
🌐 www.faganauto.ca
📞 Contact us directly for availability and pricing.

 

AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing

Vehicle Features

Packages

Luxury
Navigation

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive

Used 2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Lexus RX 350 AWD 4dr 126,512 KM $37,900 + GST
Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i w/Sport Pkg for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i w/Sport Pkg 125,313 KM $19,900 + GST
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL AWD 4dr Luxury 134,743 KM $17,900 + GST

Email Fagan Family Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-437-XXXX

(click to show)

403-437-6026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,900

+ GST>

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2016 Lexus RX 350