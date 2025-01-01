$37,900+ GST
2016 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4dr
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$37,900
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Stock #: 2T012915
Status: Just Arrived – Awaiting Mechanical Fitness Assessment & Full Detailing
This 2016 Lexus RX350 Luxury blends refined comfort with practical luxury. With its elegant design and smooth performance, it’s a perfect choice for those seeking reliability, premium features, and style in one versatile SUV.
✔️ Accident-Free & Hail-Free
✔️ Luxury Package w/ Navigation
✔️ Heated & Ventilated Leather Front Seats
✔️ Power Sunroof & Power Liftgate
✔️ Memory Seating & Steering Wheel
✔️ Push-Button Start
✔️ Premium Audio System
✔️ Blind Spot Monitoring
🛠️ Currently Awaiting:
• AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment
• Full Interior & Exterior Detail
💡 Includes a Powertrain Warranty
📦 Extended Warranty Options Available
🕒 By Appointment Only — Book Your Test Drive Today!
📍 Fagan Family Automotive – Calgary, Alberta
🌐 www.faganauto.ca
📞 Contact us directly for availability and pricing.
AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST and costs & charges associated with financing
Vehicle Features
