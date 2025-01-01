Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 20.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 84400 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $22,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * EXHAUST REQUIRES REPAIR * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2016 Lexus RX 350

83,551 KM

Details Description

$22,800

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Lexus RX 350

F Sport

Watch This Vehicle
12979345

2016 Lexus RX 350

F Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12979345.750881263?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 12979345
  3. 12979345
  4. 12979345
  5. 12979345
  6. 12979345
  7. 12979345
  8. 12979345
  9. 12979345
  10. 12979345
  11. 12979345
  12. 12979345
  13. 12979345
  14. 12979345
  15. 12979345
  16. 12979345
  17. 12979345
  18. 12979345
  19. 12979345
  20. 12979345
  21. 12979345
  22. 12979345
  23. 12979345
  24. 12979345
  25. 12979345
  26. 12979345
  27. 12979345
  28. 12979345
  29. 12979345
  30. 12979345
  31. 12979345
  32. 12979345
  33. 12979345
  34. 12979345
  35. 12979345
  36. 12979345
  37. 12979345
  38. 12979345
  39. 12979345
  40. 12979345
  41. 12979345
  42. 12979345
  43. 12979345
  44. 12979345
  45. 12979345
Contact Seller

$22,800

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,551KM
VIN 2T2BZMCA0GC041413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 84400
  • Mileage 83,551 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 84400
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $22,800
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* EXHAUST REQUIRES REPAIR *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 106,414 KM $18,000 + GST
Used 2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Forest River Sierra 365SAQ 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 93,727 KM $24,500 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,800

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2016 Lexus RX 350