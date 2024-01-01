Menu
2016 Lincoln MKX

147,013 KM

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN

2016 Lincoln MKX

RESERVE AWD | LEATHER | BLUETOOTH | MOONROOF | $0 DOWN

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
147,013KM
VIN 2LMTJ8LR5GBL32625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
and Cross Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
KEYPAD
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
72 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
175 Amp Alternator
Engine: 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
403-402-2015

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2016 Lincoln MKX