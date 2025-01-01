Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Lincoln MKX for sale in Calgary, AB

2016 Lincoln MKX

166,835 KM

Details

$15,998

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Lincoln MKX

Watch This Vehicle
12761349

2016 Lincoln MKX

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

  1. 12761349
  2. 12761349
  3. 12761349
  4. 12761349
  5. 12761349
  6. 12761349
  7. 12761349
  8. 12761349
  9. 12761349
  10. 12761349
  11. 12761349
  12. 12761349
  13. 12761349
  14. 12761349
  15. 12761349
  16. 12761349
  17. 12761349
  18. 12761349
  19. 12761349
  20. 12761349
Contact Seller

$15,998

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,835KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,835 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GT Motor Sports Calgary

Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover SPORT HSE for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Land Rover Range Rover SPORT HSE 67,726 KM $37,988 + GST
Used 2017 GMC Sierra SLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 GMC Sierra SLE 163,853 KM $27,988 + GST
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 123,387 KM $31,988 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GT Motor Sports Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,998

+ GST>

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2016 Lincoln MKX