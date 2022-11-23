Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-3

73,057 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

587-812-4419

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-3

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS w/ Rearview Camera, Heated Seats, BT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-3

GS w/ Rearview Camera, Heated Seats, BT

Location

Clutch

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

587-812-4419

  1. 9340264
  2. 9340264
  3. 9340264
  4. 9340264
  5. 9340264
  6. 9340264
  7. 9340264
  8. 9340264
  9. 9340264
  10. 9340264
  11. 9340264
  12. 9340264
  13. 9340264
  14. 9340264
  15. 9340264
  16. 9340264
  17. 9340264
  18. 9340264
  19. 9340264
  20. 9340264
  21. 9340264
  22. 9340264
  23. 9340264
  24. 9340264
  25. 9340264
  26. 9340264
  27. 9340264
  28. 9340264
  29. 9340264
  30. 9340264
  31. 9340264
  32. 9340264
  33. 9340264
  34. 9340264
  35. 9340264
  36. 9340264
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,057KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9340264
  • Stock #: 10422
  • VIN: JM1DKBC74G0116019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 10422
  • Mileage 73,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Push Button Start
POWER MOONROOF
Rearview Camera
Luxury Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Honda Pilot Tou...
 23,598 KM
$46,490 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Renegade T...
 89,348 KM
$22,490 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tundra S...
 77,214 KM
$35,740 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Alberta

505 Carmek Blvd, Calgary, AB T1X 0J9

Call Dealer

587-812-XXXX

(click to show)

587-812-4419

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory