Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

234,924 KM

Details Description

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9050290
  2. 9050290
  3. 9050290
  4. 9050290
  5. 9050290
  6. 9050290
  7. 9050290
  8. 9050290
  9. 9050290
  10. 9050290
  11. 9050290
  12. 9050290
  13. 9050290
  14. 9050290
  15. 9050290
  16. 9050290
  17. 9050290
  18. 9050290
  19. 9050290
  20. 9050290
  21. 9050290
  22. 9050290
  23. 9050290
  24. 9050290
  25. 9050290
  26. 9050290
  27. 9050290
  28. 9050290
  29. 9050290
  30. 9050290
  31. 9050290
  32. 9050290
  33. 9050290
Contact Seller

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

234,924KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9050290
  • Stock #: 47580
  • VIN: JM3KE4BEXG0698080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 47580
  • Mileage 234,924 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 47580 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $7,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2007 KOMFORT KAMPSIT...
 999,999 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 33,277 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SLT
 241,298 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory