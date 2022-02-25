$27,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA 250
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
70,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8418693
- Stock #: 22096A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compact Cars, 4dr Sdn CLA 250 4MATIC, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
