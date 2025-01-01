Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2016 MERCEDES BENZ GL 550 AMG PACKAGE WITH 138948 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGTION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, THIRD ROW SEAT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, LOGO AMG/M/FSPORT, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL

138,948 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL

GL 550 AMG PACKAGE LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS THIRD ROW SEAT DRIVE MODES

Watch This Vehicle
12675210

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL

GL 550 AMG PACKAGE LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS THIRD ROW SEAT DRIVE MODES

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12675210
  2. 12675210
  3. 12675210
  4. 12675210
  5. 12675210
  6. 12675210
  7. 12675210
  8. 12675210
  9. 12675210
  10. 12675210
  11. 12675210
  12. 12675210
  13. 12675210
  14. 12675210
  15. 12675210
  16. 12675210
  17. 12675210
  18. 12675210
  19. 12675210
  20. 12675210
  21. 12675210
Contact Seller

$29,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,948KM
VIN 4JGDF7DE0GA680254

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 138,948 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 MERCEDES BENZ GL 550 AMG PACKAGE WITH 138948 KMS. WITH LUXURY, NAVIGTION, BACKUP CAMERA/FRONT, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER, LANE ASSIST, THIRD ROW SEAT, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED SEATS FRONT/REAR, LEATHER SEATS, LOGO AMG/M/FSPORT, HEATED MIRRORS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Dual Moonroof,Air Suspension,Dual Moonroof,All Wheel Drive,Tow Hitch,Turbocharged,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Rain Sensing Wipers,Tires - Front Performance,Privacy Glass,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,A/C,Remote Trunk...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 148 HIGH ROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED MIRRORS for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-350 148 HIGH ROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX HEATED MIRRORS 172,351 KM $26,988 + GST
Used 2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription LUXURY LANE ASSIST NAVIGATION THIRD ROW SEAT PANORAMIC ROOF 7/6 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODE for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Volvo XC90 T6 Inscription LUXURY LANE ASSIST NAVIGATION THIRD ROW SEAT PANORAMIC ROOF 7/6 PASSENGERS DRIVE MODE 127,998 KM $24,988 + GST
Used 2019 Subaru Impreza Sport-tech NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Subaru Impreza Sport-tech NAVIGATION LANE ASSIST SUNROOF HEATED STEERING WHEEL HEATED LEATHER SEATS PADDLE SHIFTER 28,229 KM $25,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2016 Mercedes-Benz GL