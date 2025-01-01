Menu
<p><strong>For Sale: 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 550 - $25,988</strong><br><strong>At Red Mile Motors, Calgary, AB</strong><br> Call or Text: 825-982-1111</p><p>This luxurious 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 550 offers unparalleled comfort, style, and performance. Powered by a 4.7L V8 engine, this SUV delivers an exceptional driving experience, paired with a smooth 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system for enhanced handling in all conditions.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 4.7L V8 Twin-Turbo</li><li><strong>Power:</strong> 429 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> 9-speed automatic</li><li><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive</li><li><strong>Luxury Features:</strong><ul><li>Premium Leather Upholstery</li><li>Panoramic Sunroof</li><li>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats</li><li>Navigation System</li><li>Backup Camera</li><li>Premium Sound System</li><li>Keyless Entry & Start</li><li>Blind Spot Monitoring & Safety Features</li></ul></li><li><strong>AMG Styling Package</strong></li></ul><p><strong>Additional Information:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Price:</strong> $25,988</li><li><strong>Financing:</strong> Available for all credit types</li><li><strong>Extended Warranty:</strong> Protection plans available</li><li><strong>Vehicle History:</strong> Carfax report available</li><li><strong>Inspection:</strong> AMVIC inspection included for peace of mind</li></ul><p>Whether youre looking for a family-friendly SUV or a luxury ride with cutting-edge features, this GLE 550 is the perfect choice.</p><p>Call or text <strong>825-982-1111</strong> to schedule a test drive today!</p><p><strong>Red Mile Motors</strong> Your trusted source for premium vehicles in Calgary.</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1737829515811_8917413538585017 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

148,509 KM

$25,988

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLE 550

12130899

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

4MATIC 4dr GLE 550

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,509KM
VIN 4JGDA7DB8GA655221

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,509 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and ARTICO Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Analog Appearance

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
PRESAFE
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Aerial View Camera System
360 Camera Back-Up Camera
Driver Monitoring-Alert
PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
93 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.46
2 Skid Plates
95-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 2950 kg
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
715.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Engine: 4.7L V8

8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-XXXX

825-982-1111

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Red Mile Motors

825-982-1111

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class