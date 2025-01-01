$25,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
4MATIC 4dr GLE 550
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
825-982-1111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,509 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 550 - $25,988
At Red Mile Motors, Calgary, AB
Call or Text: 825-982-1111
This luxurious 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 550 offers unparalleled comfort, style, and performance. Powered by a 4.7L V8 engine, this SUV delivers an exceptional driving experience, paired with a smooth 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system for enhanced handling in all conditions.
Key Features:
- Engine: 4.7L V8 Twin-Turbo
- Power: 429 hp, 516 lb-ft of torque
- Transmission: 9-speed automatic
- Drivetrain: 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive
- Luxury Features:
- Premium Leather Upholstery
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Navigation System
- Backup Camera
- Premium Sound System
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Blind Spot Monitoring & Safety Features
- AMG Styling Package
Additional Information:
- Price: $25,988
- Financing: Available for all credit types
- Extended Warranty: Protection plans available
- Vehicle History: Carfax report available
- Inspection: AMVIC inspection included for peace of mind
Whether you're looking for a family-friendly SUV or a luxury ride with cutting-edge features, this GLE 550 is the perfect choice.
Call or text 825-982-1111 to schedule a test drive today!
Red Mile Motors Your trusted source for premium vehicles in Calgary.
825-982-1111