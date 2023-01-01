$24,995+ tax & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper
Hardtop John Cooper Works
2016 MINI Cooper
Hardtop John Cooper Works
Location
BCW Automotive Group
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
403-606-9008
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # JCW16CR
- Mileage 80,334 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 MINI John Cooper Works 6-Spd Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning fully certified John Cooper Works 3-Door Hatchback equipped with the rare 6-Speed Manual that comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the MINI Technology Package with Navigation Professional w/Voice Control, This MINI will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Parking Assistant Package with Reversing Camera & Front & Rear Park Distance Control,Driving Assistant Package with Collision & Pedestrian Avoidance & Adaptive Cruise Control, MINI Head Up Display, Mini Connected XL, Panorama Roof, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Mini Excitement Package, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to a 6-Speed Manual Transmission w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Light Package with LED Headlights & Rear Foglamps, Black Chequered Interior Surfaces, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Roof Railings, JCW Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, MINI LA Wheel Race Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels, Finished in sporty Chili Red w/Upgraded Dinamica Carbon Black Heated JCW Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the brand new All Weather Tires/FWD/Adaptive Suspension & Performance Control, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 80,334 Kms, Priced at $24,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page athttps://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW16CR.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From BCW Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email BCW Automotive Group
BCW Automotive Group
Call Dealer
403-606-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-606-9008