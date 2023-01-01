2016 MINI Cooper

Menu
<p>2016 MINI John Cooper Works 6-Spd Manual Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this stunning fully certified John Cooper Works 3-Door Hatchback equipped with the rare 6-Speed Manual that comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the MINI Technology Package with Navigation Professional w/Voice Control, This MINI will even parallel park itself with the very convenient Parking Assistant Package with Reversing Camera & Front & Rear Park Distance Control,Driving Assistant Package with Collision & Pedestrian Avoidance & Adaptive Cruise Control, MINI Head Up Display, Mini Connected XL, Panorama Roof, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Mini Excitement Package, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, This energetic Mini is eager to please with an 228Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo mated to a 6-Speed Manual Transmission w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Light Package with LED Headlights & Rear Foglamps, Black Chequered Interior Surfaces, Essentials Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Roof Railings, JCW Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, MINI LA Wheel Race Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels, Finished in sporty Chili Red w/Upgraded Dinamica Carbon Black Heated JCW Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free driving with the brand new All Weather Tires/FWD/Adaptive Suspension & Performance Control, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, 80,334 Kms, Priced at $24,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page athttps://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #JCW16CR.</p>

2016 MINI Cooper

80,334 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop John Cooper Works

2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop John Cooper Works

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,334KM
Used
VIN WMWXM9C54GT997394

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JCW16CR
  • Mileage 80,334 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2016 MINI Cooper