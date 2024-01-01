Menu
2016 MINI Cooper 3-Door Hardtop Hatchback Automatic Come check out this stunning very low km accident free fully certified 3 Door Hatchback that has only 27,687 Kms and comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including the MINI Technology Package with Navigation Professional w/Voice Control, Park Assistant Package with Reversing Camera w/Rear Park Distance Control, Active Cruise Control, MINI Head Up Display, Mini Connected XL, Panorama Roof, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming & Satellite Radio, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the Keyless Comfort Access with Push Button Start, Led Mini Excitement Package, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Automatic Transmission w/Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, Light Package with Front & Rear Foglamps, Hazy Grey Interior Surfaces, Essentials Package, Visibility package with Headed Windscreen & Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, White Roof & Bonnet Stripes, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 16 Black Alloy Wheels, Finished in Midnight Black Metallic w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy *BUY WITH CONFIDENCE* as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report no reported accidents, Priced at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down,for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #HTB16A.

2016 MINI Cooper

27,687 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Premium Plus

12046351

2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Premium Plus

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,687KM
VIN WMWXP5C50G3B14815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # HTB16A
  • Mileage 27,687 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2016 MINI Cooper