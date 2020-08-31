Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 MINI Cooper

39,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

CONVERTIBLE S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI Cooper

CONVERTIBLE S

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

  1. 5828472
  2. 5828472
  3. 5828472
  4. 5828472
  5. 5828472
  6. 5828472
  7. 5828472
  8. 5828472
  9. 5828472
  10. 5828472
  11. 5828472
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828472
  • Stock #: CV16
  • VIN: WMWWG9C51G3C22332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caribbean Aqua Metallic (Blue)
  • Interior Colour Malt Brown (NYMJ)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CV16
  • Mileage 39,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mini Cooper Convertible S Automatic - Arriving Soon! Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out stunning one owner MINI Certified Pre-Owned eco-friendly Convertible S designed and crafted by BMW that has only 39,000 kms & comes with the balance of the factory warranty, nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including Park Distance Control (PDC) This energetic Mini is eager to please with an extra dose of fun with a 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo 6M engine mated to a Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close with the optional Mini Always Open Timer, Loaded package including Cruise Control with Auto Braking, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Light Package w/Led Headlights & Led-fog Lights, Essentials Package, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 MINI Cosmos Black Spoke 2-tone Alloy wheels, Finished in the fun & hard to find Caribbean Aqua Metallic w/Upgraded , Mini Yours Interior Style Fibre Alloy Interior with Chester Malt Brown Lounge Leather heated sport seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD with Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, save thousands off the new list price, priced at $30,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CV16.

Like all of you, we have been monitoring the evolving global impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) At BCW Automotive Group our core value is Safety First, Always for our customers and the employees. We would like to share the daily precautions we are taking at our dealership to uphold this commitment. Sanitizer Locations- hand sanitizer dispensers at the dealership for guests and staff associates to sanitize hands throughout the day. Preparation- All technicians and wash attendants are required to wear disposable gloves to work on vehicles. Steering wheels and gear shift levers to be cleaned following a test drive. Hand Etiquette- As outlined by health officials, dealership employees are to practice frequent hand washing, practice social distancing and refrain from hand shaking. During this time, we are committed to maintaining productivity within our day-to-day operations to support your automotive needs. As we evolve our business to serve you, your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.

Vehicle Features

Performance Tires
Low Tire Pressure Warning
6 Speakers
Engine Immobilizer
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Black fender flares
Air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Electric Front Window Defroster
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Harman/Kardon Sound System
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Cupholder
Satellite radio pre-wire
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Style Package
Storage Compartment Package
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Mirror Caps
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Visibility Package
Led Headlights
Essentials Package
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Windows
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Audio Theft Deterrent
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Firm Suspension
LED Lights Package
Loaded Package
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheel
MINI Yours Fibre Alloy Interior
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Fixed Diversity Antenna
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
44 L Fuel Tank
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable (fore/aft, height up/down and backrest incline/decline), side bolster support, adjustable lumbar support and thigh extension for added comfort
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Chrome Front Windshield Trim
3.59 AXLE RATIO
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
Engine: 2.0L I-4 16V Twin Power Turbocharged
TIRES: P205/45R17 AS RUN-FLAT
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" COSMOS SPOKE BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BCW Automotive Group

2016 MINI Cooper Clu...
 89,427 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Porsche Cayenne S
 53,454 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2020 MINI Cooper Cou...
 5,700 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

Call Dealer

403-606-XXXX

(click to show)

403-606-9008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory