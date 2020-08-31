+ taxes & licensing
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
2016 Mini Cooper Convertible S Automatic - Arriving Soon! Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & come check out stunning one owner MINI Certified Pre-Owned eco-friendly Convertible S designed and crafted by BMW that has only 39,000 kms & comes with the balance of the factory warranty, nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including Park Distance Control (PDC) This energetic Mini is eager to please with an extra dose of fun with a 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Bi-Turbo 6M engine mated to a Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased fuel economy, MINI offers a Sunroof option with their convertible like no other brands which allows you to open just the sunroof on those cloudy days or fully retract the soft top with only 15 seconds open to close with the optional Mini Always Open Timer, Loaded package including Cruise Control with Auto Braking, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Crank up those tunes with the amazing optional Harman Kardon Sound System w/Wireless Music Streaming, Light Package w/Led Headlights & Led-fog Lights, Essentials Package, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 MINI Cosmos Black Spoke 2-tone Alloy wheels, Finished in the fun & hard to find Caribbean Aqua Metallic w/Upgraded , Mini Yours Interior Style Fibre Alloy Interior with Chester Malt Brown Lounge Leather heated sport seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD with Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, save thousands off the new list price, priced at $30,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CV16.
Like all of you, we have been monitoring the evolving global impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) At BCW Automotive Group our core value is Safety First, Always for our customers and the employees. We would like to share the daily precautions we are taking at our dealership to uphold this commitment. Sanitizer Locations- hand sanitizer dispensers at the dealership for guests and staff associates to sanitize hands throughout the day. Preparation- All technicians and wash attendants are required to wear disposable gloves to work on vehicles. Steering wheels and gear shift levers to be cleaned following a test drive. Hand Etiquette- As outlined by health officials, dealership employees are to practice frequent hand washing, practice social distancing and refrain from hand shaking. During this time, we are committed to maintaining productivity within our day-to-day operations to support your automotive needs. As we evolve our business to serve you, your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.
