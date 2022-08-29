$24,795+ tax & licensing
2016 MINI Cooper
Hardtop S
Listing ID: 9048382
Stock #: VOS143
VIN: WMWXP7C57G2C60727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # VOS143
- Mileage 56,403 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mini Cooper S Manual - Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning Low Km Accident Free hard to find 6-Speed Manual Eco-friendly Sport Hot Hatch S that has only 56,403 Kms powered by a 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Turbo engine mated to a 6-Speed Manual Transmission w/Sport & Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop Mode, nicely equipped with the Lighting Package including LED Headlights & LED Fog Lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, USB Media Connect MINI Boost Sound System, Essentials Package w/Panoramic Sunroof & Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Mini Led Interior Excitement Package, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, AC, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, 17 Black Cosmos Spoke Alloy Wheels, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Sporty Volcanic Orange w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, Priced at $24,795.00, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock # VOS143.
Vehicle Features
