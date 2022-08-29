Menu
2016 MINI Cooper

56,403 KM

$24,795

+ tax & licensing
$24,795

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S

2016 MINI Cooper

Hardtop S

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$24,795

+ taxes & licensing

56,403KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9048382
  Stock #: VOS143
  VIN: WMWXP7C57G2C60727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VOS143
  • Mileage 56,403 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mini Cooper S Manual - Expect more from a verified 5-Star selling dealer & come check out this absolutely stunning Low Km Accident Free hard to find 6-Speed Manual Eco-friendly Sport Hot Hatch S that has only 56,403 Kms powered by a 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Turbo engine mated to a 6-Speed Manual Transmission w/Sport & Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop Mode, nicely equipped with the Lighting Package including LED Headlights & LED Fog Lights, Rain Sensing Wipers, USB Media Connect MINI Boost Sound System, Essentials Package w/Panoramic Sunroof & Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Mini Led Interior Excitement Package, Keyless Access with Push Button Start, AC, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, 17 Black Cosmos Spoke Alloy Wheels, Multi-Function Leather Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, Finished in Sporty Volcanic Orange w/Carbon Black Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD will bring you in the long Alberta winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, Priced at $24,795.00, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at https://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY/ andhttps://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock # VOS143.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

