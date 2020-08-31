+ taxes & licensing
323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mini Cooper Clubman S Automatic - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & check out this stunning one owner fully certified eco-friendly Clubman S designed and crafted by BMW that comes nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including MINI Connected with Wireless Music Streaming, Reverse Park Distance Control (PDC) This energetic Mini is eager to please with an extra dose of fun with a newly designed 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Twin-Turbo 6M engine Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased performance & fuel economy, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Mini Visual Boost Sound System, Light Package with LED Headlights & LED Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 MINI LA Wheel Vent Spoke Alloy wheels, Finished in elegant Melting Silver Metallic w/Carbon Black Interior w/Power Memory Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD/Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report, save thousands off the new list, 89,427 kms, priced at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings and customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at http://www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY or KIJIJI https://www.kijiji.ca/o-bcw-automotive-group/1008648836/listings/1?referral=organic and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for you personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only! We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Stock# CL16. AMVIC Licensed Dealer.
