2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

84,664 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

BCW Automotive Group

403-606-9008

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

S

2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

S

Location

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

403-606-9008

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,664KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure Burgundy Metallic (Red)
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black (CXE1)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,664 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Mini Cooper Clubman S Automatic - Expect more from a verifiable 5-Star selling dealer & check out this stunning fully certified eco-friendly Clubman S designed and crafted by BMW that comes with a clean CarFax with no reported accidents, very nicely equipped with THOUSANDS IN UPGRADES including MINI Connected with Wireless Music Streaming, Reverse Park Distance Control (PDC) This energetic Mini is eager to please with an extra dose of fun with a newly designed 189 Hp 4cly 2.0L-Twin-Turbo 6M engine Automatic Transmission with the Green Eco engine Auto Start-Stop MINI Driving Modes for increased performance & fuel economy, Essentials Package w/Dual Panorama Sunroofs, Cruise Control w/Brake Function, Bluetooth Hands Free Phone, Never take the keys out of your pocket with the very convenient Keyless Comfort Access with push button start, Mini Visual Boost Sound System, Light Package with LED Headlights & LED Foglamps, Led Interior Mini Excitement Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Visibility Package w/Electric Heated Windshield, A/C w/Automatic Dual Zone Climate Control, Roof rails, Automatically dimming interior mirror, Multi-Function Leather Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel w/Tilt & Telescopic, 17 MINI LA Wheel Vent Spoke Alloy wheels, Finished in Pure-Burgundy Metallic w/Carbon Black Interior w/Power Memory Heated Sport Seats, you will love the added safety and worry free winter driving with the FWD/Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Performance Control will bring you in the long AB winters & unpredictable summers, Experience Minis legendary performance & fuel economy BUY WITH CONFIDENCE as every vehicle has guaranteed title with available extended warranty and includes a copy of the extensive Mechanical Fitness Assessment (MFA) & CarFax history report with no reported accidents, save thousands off the new list, 84,664 kms, priced at $19,995.00, Competitive financing rates available with $0 down, for additional inventory listings & customer reviews visit or like us on our Facebook business page at www.facebook.com/BCWLUXURY and https://bcwautomotivegroup.ca/ BCW Automotive Group is your verifiable 5-Star Mini Cooper Specialist! Now is the time to join the charismatic club of Mini Owners. Ph 403-606-9008 to make an appointment most anytime for your personalized viewing (including holidays/evenings & weekends) to serve you best by appointment only!We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! AMVIC Licensed Dealer Stock #CL18. Amvic licensed dealer.

Like all of you, we have been monitoring the evolving global impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) At BCW Automotive Group our core value is Safety First, Always for our customers and the employees. We would like to share the daily precautions we are taking at our dealership to uphold this commitment. Sanitizer Locations- hand sanitizer dispensers at the dealership for guests and staff associates to sanitize hands throughout the day. Preparation- All technicians and wash attendants are required to wear disposable gloves to work on vehicles. Steering wheels and gear shift levers to be cleaned following a test drive. Hand Etiquette- As outlined by health officials, dealership employees are to practice frequent hand washing, practice social distancing and refrain from hand shaking. During this time, we are committed to maintaining productivity within our day-to-day operations to support your automotive needs. As we evolve our business to serve you, your patience and understanding is greatly appreciated.

Roof Rails
Performance Tires
Low Tire Pressure Warning
6 Speakers
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Black fender flares
Air filtration
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
CARGO PACKAGE
Electric Front Window Defroster
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Style Package
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Visibility Package
Led Headlights
Essentials Package
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
50 L Fuel Tank
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Audio Theft Deterrent
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Firm Suspension
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
LED Lights Package
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Passenger Seat
3.59 AXLE RATIO
Passenger Seat Height Adjustment
Leatherette Gear Shifter Material
BLACK ROOF & MIRROR CAPS
Engine: 2.0L I-4 16V Twin Power Turbocharged
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Pre-Wire
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" VENT SPOKE SILVER ALLOY

BCW Automotive Group

BCW Automotive Group

323 36 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1W2

