$16,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2016 Nissan Altima
2016 Nissan Altima
2.5 SV BCAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH PUSH START
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
142,940KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8867867
- Stock #: 316924
- VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GN316924
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 142,940 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 NISSAN ALTIMA SV WITH 142940 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Daytime Ru...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7