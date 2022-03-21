Menu
2016 Nissan Altima

142,940 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-291-0891

2.5 SV BCAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH PUSH START

2.5 SV BCAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH PUSH START

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

142,940KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8867867
  Stock #: 316924
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GN316924

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Mileage 142,940 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 NISSAN ALTIMA SV WITH 142940 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, PUSH-BUTTON START, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, BLUETOOTH, CD/RADIO, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Rear Defrost,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Daytime Ru...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

