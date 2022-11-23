Menu
2016 Nissan Juke

120,343 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

SV AWD/Bluetooth/Back up camera/Heated seats

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

120,343KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9333640
  • Stock #: 54040
  • VIN: JN8AF5MVXGT654040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style ? Look at our Pre-Owned 2016 NISSAN JUKE SV AWD (Pictured in photo) /Filled with top options including All wheel drive Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/ Bluetooth/Heated seats Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
DUAL AIRBAG

