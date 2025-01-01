Menu
2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum 3.5S – One Owner | Well Maintained | Low KMs!

Don't miss out on this 2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum 3.5S — a perfect blend of sportiness, luxury, and reliability. With just 138,353 km, this one-owner vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next proud owner.

Key Features:
3.5L V6 Engine – Powerful performance with impressive fuel efficiency
Platinum Trim – Top-of-the-line comfort and technology
Premium Leather Interior – Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
Panoramic Dual-Panel Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky
Navigation System – Easy, on-the-go directions
Around View Monitor & Parking Sensors – Added confidence when parking
Bose Premium Audio System – Crystal-clear sound for every drive
Advanced Safety – Blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and more

 

This Maxima offers luxury, performance, and peace of mind in one sleek package. Contact us today to book your test drive — this one won't last long!

2016 Nissan Maxima

138,353 KM

$16,990

+ GST
2016 Nissan Maxima

Platinum

12676533

2016 Nissan Maxima

Platinum

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ GST

Used
138,353KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

$16,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2016 Nissan Maxima