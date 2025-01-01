$16,990+ GST
2016 Nissan Maxima
Platinum
2016 Nissan Maxima
Platinum
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$16,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,353 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum 3.5S – One Owner | Well Maintained | Low KMs!
Don’t miss out on this 2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum 3.5S — a perfect blend of sportiness, luxury, and reliability. With just 138,353 km, this one-owner vehicle has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next proud owner.
Key Features:
3.5L V6 Engine – Powerful performance with impressive fuel efficiency
Platinum Trim – Top-of-the-line comfort and technology
Premium Leather Interior – Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel
Panoramic Dual-Panel Sunroof – Enjoy the open sky
Navigation System – Easy, on-the-go directions
Around View Monitor & Parking Sensors – Added confidence when parking
Bose Premium Audio System – Crystal-clear sound for every drive
Advanced Safety – Blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, and more
This Maxima offers luxury, performance, and peace of mind in one sleek package. Contact us today to book your test drive — this one won’t last long!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ GST>
403-248-0245