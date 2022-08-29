$21,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SL NAVI BCAM PANO ROOF HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING WHEEL
Location
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
141,357KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9094888
- Stock #: 135202
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH7GN135202
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 141,357 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 NISSAN MURANO SL WITH 141357 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, FRONT CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, PUSH-BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Power Driver Seat,Power Liftgate,Blind Spot Monitor,Rear Spoiler,Sun/Moonroof,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,MP3 Player,Climate Control,Fog Lamps,Power Steering,Mirror Memory,Smart Device Integration,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
