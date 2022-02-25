Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

111,899 KM

Details Description

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

SL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8292540
  2. 8292540
  3. 8292540
  4. 8292540
  5. 8292540
  6. 8292540
  7. 8292540
  8. 8292540
  9. 8292540
  10. 8292540
  11. 8292540
  12. 8292540
  13. 8292540
  14. 8292540
  15. 8292540
  16. 8292540
  17. 8292540
  18. 8292540
  19. 8292540
  20. 8292540
  21. 8292540
  22. 8292540
  23. 8292540
  24. 8292540
  25. 8292540
  26. 8292540
  27. 8292540
  28. 8292540
  29. 8292540
  30. 8292540
  31. 8292540
  32. 8292540
  33. 8292540
  34. 8292540
  35. 8292540
  36. 8292540
  37. 8292540
  38. 8292540
  39. 8292540
  40. 8292540
  41. 8292540
  42. 8292540
  43. 8292540
  44. 8292540
  45. 8292540
  46. 8292540
  47. 8292540
  48. 8292540
  49. 8292540
  50. 8292540
Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

111,899KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8292540
  • Stock #: 31225
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM4GC639196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31225
  • Mileage 111,899 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MARCH 8.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 31225 - LOT #: 612 - RESERVE PRICE: $23,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 111,899 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Yaris BASE
 131,931 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2014 Mitsubishi Outl...
 192,066 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory