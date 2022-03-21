$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2016 Nissan Pathfinder
PLATINUM w/ NAVI / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8763422
- Stock #: 19883
- VIN: 5N1AR2MM8GC628105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 19883
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Nissan Pathfinder PLATINUM comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated power adjustable steering wheel, rear entertainment DVD system with dual screens, 360-degree parking camera, premium 13-speaker BOSE premium sound system, NAVIGATION system, panoramic sunroof, Blind Spot Detection system, fog lights, Bluetooth, push start ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.