2016 Nissan Pathfinder

110,000 KM

Details

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

PLATINUM w/ NAVI / PANO ROOF / TOP MODEL

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8763422
  Stock #: 19883
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM8GC628105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19883
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE TOP MODEL Nissan Pathfinder PLATINUM comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated power adjustable steering wheel, rear entertainment DVD system with dual screens, 360-degree parking camera, premium 13-speaker BOSE premium sound system, NAVIGATION system, panoramic sunroof, Blind Spot Detection system, fog lights, Bluetooth, push start ignition, tri-zone automatic climate control and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Temporary Spare Tire, Security System, Rear Bench Seat, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Bucket Seats, Multi-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

