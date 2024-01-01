$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 300,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2016 Nissan Rogue S. Its Variable transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine will keep you going. This Nissan Rogue has the following options: Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Steel w/Full Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
