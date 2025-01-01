Menu
2016 NISSAN ROGUE 2.5L 4cyl. 4WD 
166,699 KM
$8500.00+gst
Stock #0573
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0evGOT3FfFu%2BIuZeXwRQLkdgGIoCk2TZ&_gl=1*y8sdt4*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIw
Website: jjautosalescalgary.ca
Call or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm
(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

2016 Nissan Rogue

166,694 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4dr S

AWD 4dr S

12156630

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5N1AT2MV1GC734289

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 166,694 KM

2016 NISSAN ROGUE 2.5L 4cyl. 4WD 166,699 KM$8500.00+gstStock #0573Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0evGOT3FfFu%2BIuZeXwRQLkdgGIoCk2TZ&_gl=1*y8sdt4*_gcl_au*MTAwNzQ4MTMwOC4xNzM3MDQ0NzIwWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2016 Nissan Rogue