Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

115,220 KM

Details Description Features

$18,749

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,749

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, NAV, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD, 360 BACKUP CAMERA, NAV, HEATED SEATS

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  1. 6528361
  2. 6528361
  3. 6528361
  4. 6528361
  5. 6528361
  6. 6528361
  7. 6528361
  8. 6528361
  9. 6528361
  10. 6528361
  11. 6528361
  12. 6528361
  13. 6528361
  14. 6528361
  15. 6528361
  16. 6528361
  17. 6528361
  18. 6528361
  19. 6528361
  20. 6528361
  21. 6528361
  22. 6528361
  23. 6528361
Contact Seller

$18,749

+ taxes & licensing

115,220KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6528361
  • Stock #: P0489
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2GC854005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P0489
  • Mileage 115,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Nissan Rogue, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Nissan Rogue will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan Rogue SL. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/11/13

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
110 amp alternator
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Streaming Audio
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Tires: P225/60R18 AS
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Wheels: 18 x 7.0 Alloy
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
GVWR: 2089 kgs (4605 lbs)
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door 2 tweeter 1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northland Kia

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 66,295 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 137,491 KM
$25,988 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue U...
 5,383 KM
$24,508 + tax & lic

Email Northland Kia

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

Call Dealer

403-247-XXXX

(click to show)

403-247-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory