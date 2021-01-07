2016 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Leather Appointed Seat Trim Front Cupholder Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim 110 amp alternator Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Chrome Side Windows Trim Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tracker System Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Battery w/Run Down Protection Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch 5.694 Axle Ratio 55 L Fuel Tank Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Streaming Audio Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Tires: P225/60R18 AS Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Wheels: 18 x 7.0 Alloy 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material GVWR: 2089 kgs (4605 lbs) Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door 2 tweeter 1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)

