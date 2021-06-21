Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

59,100 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV w/ AWD / BACK-UP CAM. / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV w/ AWD / BACK-UP CAM. / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7378730
  • Stock #: 19490
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0GC855394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19490
  • Mileage 59,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Nissan Rogue SV comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.5L motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, fog lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, push start ignition, heated seats with power drivers seat, back-up camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, LED running lights, keyless entry, 40/20/40 split folding rear seats, cruisen control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, CD Player, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Automatic Headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Power Driver Seat, Power Door Locks, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Rear ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2019 Lexus IS w/ AWD...
 15,000 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 59,100 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 72,000 KM
$44,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory