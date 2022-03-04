2016 Nissan Rogue

$13,000 + taxes & licensing 2 7 5 , 9 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8487454

8487454 Stock #: 35525

35525 VIN: 5N1AT2MV9GC864935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 35525

Mileage 275,913 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.